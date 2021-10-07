Global Gum And Wood Chemicals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Gum And Wood Chemicals Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Gum And Wood Chemicals Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Gum And Wood Chemicals Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Gum And Wood Chemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the gum and wood chemicals market is expected to grow from $76.62 billion in 2020 to $89.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $102.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. Rising demand for gum Arabic contributed to the growth of the gum and wood chemicals market.

The gum and wood chemicals market consist of sales of gum and wood chemicals and related services. Gum and wood chemicals are used in various applications such as in home decorations, public facility buildings, and commercial buildings. Gum and wood chemicals include establishments that produce hardwood and softwood distillation products, wood and naval stores, charcoal, natural dyestuffs, and natural tanning materials.

Global Gum And Wood Chemicals Market Segments:

The global gum and wood chemicals market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Wood Chemicals, Charcoal, Tannic Acid

By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Household

By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Geography: The global gum and wood chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Gum And Wood Chemicals Market Organizations Covered: Royal Oak Enterprises, Hickory Specialties, Campfire Charcoal, Abbey Color, Arizona Chemical, Borregaard Ligno Tech, Braaistar, Ceresking EcologyandTech, Deqing Yinlong Industrial, E and C Charcoal.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

