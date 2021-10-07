IoT in Education Market is Predicted to bolster Significant Growth Opportunities | Here’s Why

SAN FRANCISCO, NY, US, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing application of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled equipment and mobile have transformed different industries such as education, retail, healthcare, and automotive. Among these industries education sector is estimated as one of the prominent beneficiaries of the Internet of Things. The IoT in the education market is estimated to experience rapid growth on the back of benefits such as accountability and streamlines tracking.

In modern classrooms, smart devices are playing a pivotal role. Internet-enabled devices for instance tablets, smartboards, and others are introduced in modern classrooms each year. Various benefits of these IoT-enabled devices help academic institutions function efficiently. For instance, the cloud facility of IoT-enabled devices allows easy storage of data about homework, classwork, assignments, and grades of the students. For higher education, IoT has made data collection, data sharing, and information presentation quick and easy. Various universities and colleges are experimenting with different IoT approaches. For instance, fitness devices are adopted to keep a check on the health of the students. Further, IoT-enabled devices are also applied to track the temperature readings in the lab equipment and to send notifications as per the requirements. Owing to these various benefits, the IoT in the education market is estimated to boost expansion opportunities in the upcoming years.

IoT in education market – Key Trends

The IoT-enabled devices create a learning flow from the creation of content to the publication of different large online modules. These devices also help to deploy academic LMS in various educational institutions, which further allows course instructors in the management of course content. Monitoring and evaluation of the students’ performance are also possible with these smart devices. On the back of these advanced features, the IoT in education market is predicted to bolster significant growth opportunities.

Lecture capture solution (LCS) is another interactive platform that is used across educational institutions to record lessons, meetings, and presentations in digital formats. These records are helpful for further future references.

The IoT in education market has been driven by the production of various digital learning solutions that are supported by strong government initiatives, low-cost devices, and strong connectivity across various regions. These solutions are estimated to help in the promotion of the adoption of different IoT-enabled devices in universities and schools. Further, the increasing need of the students to have access to information anywhere and anytime is fueling demand opportunities in the IoT in education market.

In the present model education system, the advanced electronic classrooms are equipped with web streaming and lecture capture systems to provide study material as per the requirements. IoT also provides unique opportunities to learners with online digital courses that help them to attend courses virtually. Thus, these technologically advanced solutions are anticipated to create expansion opportunities in the IoT in education market.

IoT in education market – Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

The key players in the IoT in education market are adopting strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, novel product launch, and others to boost growth opportunities.

Some of the key players in the IoT in education market are:

IoT in Education market – Regional Assessment

The IoT in education market is spread across various geographical regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America region is predicted to hold a significant market share in the upcoming years. Owing to technological advancements and rapid industrialization in the industry verticals are projected to contribute in the IoT in education market. Further, rapid adoption of smart connected devices is also anticipated to bolster growth in the regional market.

The reports offer answers to the top 7 questions that revolve around the growth of the market

• What are the diverse growth parameters influencing the market?

• Which regions will contribute largely to the growth of the market

• What are the recent innovations and technological advancements in the market?

• What are the emerging trends across the market?

• How has COVID-19 affected the market?

• What will be the post-pandemic scenario of the market?

• What are the major threats that will dent the growth prospects of the market?

