Global Carbon And Graphite Product Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the carbon and graphite product market is expected to grow from $29.82 billion in 2020 to $32.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $42.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The carbon and graphite market are mainly driven by the increasing demand from the end user industries such as energy, semiconductor, automotive and aerospace. The increasing use of carbon and graphite in fuel cells, electric vehicles, graphene electronics is also expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

The carbon and graphite product market consist of sales of carbon and graphite product. Carbon is a chemical element that exists in its pure form as diamond or Graphite, and is an important part of other substances such as coal and oil, as well as being contained in all plants and animals and whereas Graphite is a soft, dark grey form of carbon, used in the middle of pencils, as a lubricant in machines, and in some nuclear reactors.

Trends In The Global Carbon And Graphite Product Market

Virtual reality technology is being adopted by carbon and graphite product manufacturing companies to improve manufacturing efficiency. This technology is often referred as digital design, simulation and integration. Virtual reality minimizes the scope for product defects in design phase. For instance, virtual reality technology enables companies to inspect design objects at all conceivable scales, thereby eliminating defects in the product in the design stage.

Global Carbon And Graphite Product Market Segments:

The global carbon and graphite product market is further segmented:

By Product: Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powder, Others

By End-User: Industrial Applications, Aerospace Applications, Others

By Application: Logistics, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Others

By Geography: The global carbon and graphite product market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides carbon and graphite product market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global carbon and graphite product market, carbon and graphite product market share, carbon and graphite product market players, carbon and graphite product market segments and geographies, carbon and graphite product market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Carbon And Graphite Product Market Organizations Covered: Cabot Corporation, Cytec, Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mersen S.A., HEG Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co Ltd., Orion Engineered Carbons LLC., SGL Carbon SE, Grafil, Inc., Morgan Crucible Company Plc., Morgan AMandT.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

