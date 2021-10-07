Packaged And Instant Food Are A Significant Driving Force In The Food Emulsifiers Industry

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change Food Emusifiers Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for packaged and convenience food across the globe is significantly contributing to the growth of the food emulsification market. Food emulsifiers are increasingly being used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent microbial spoilage. Demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is growing due to busy lifestyles, changing eating habits of the population worldwide, and the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, according to an Assocham (Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India) survey conducted in 2020, roughly 79% of Indian households prefer instant food due to lack of time. Therefore, the increasing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is expected to drive the growth of the food emulsifiers market in the coming years.

The global food emulsifiers market size is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2020 to $2.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the food emulsifiers market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food emulsifiers market is expected to reach $4.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players covered in the global food emulsifiers industry are Dupont Nutrition And Biosciences, Palsgaard A/S, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Cargill, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group Inc., Tate & Lyle, Corbion N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., BASF SE, Puratos Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Beldem S.A., Lecico GmbH, Lasenor Emul, S.L., and ABITEC Corporation.

Europe was the largest region in the food emulsifiers market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food emulsifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global food emulsifiers market report is segmented by type into lecithin, monoglyceride, diglyceride and derivatives, sorbitan ester, polyglycerol ester, others, by nature into natural, synthetic, by form into fine powder, hydrate, by application into dairy and frozen products, bakery, meat, poultry, and seafood, beverage, confectionery, others.

