Arrest Made in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:36 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and approached the sales counter. As a store employee opened the cash register, the suspect took US currency. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 43 year-old Andre Romero, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery. As a result of the detectives’ investigations, Romero was also charged with Theft One and Shoplifting offenses that occurred in the Second District, and a Theft Two offense that occurred in the Third District.