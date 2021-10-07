Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5200 Block of E Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the 5200 Block of E Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:25 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 52 year-old Ronald Bailey, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 37 year-old Vernon Parrish, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.