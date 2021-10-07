Ashwagandha Extract Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast

Key Companies in Ashwagandha Extract Market are Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd, Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, IDEAL NATURAL EXTRACT, Taos Herb Company, Life Extension, Xian Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Arjuna Natural Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ ashwagandha extract market ” size is projected to exhibit strong growth prospects on account of the increasing demand for ashwagandha extract from the pharmaceutical sector, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Ashwagandha Extract Market, 2021-2028”.

Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb that helps to cure various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others. The ashwagandha extract proves beneficial for reducing the blood sugar levels, improves concentration, enhances brain functioning, and helps to relieve stress. Thus, there is a high demand for ashwagandha extract from the pharmaceutical industry, which is projected to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

However, the lack of awareness among the people about the benefits of ashwagandha is anticipated to impede the growth of this market.

There has been a surging demand for ashwagandha extract from the medical and pharmaceutical sectors even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, this pandemic has no major impact on the growth of this market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/ashwagandha-extract-market-103344





List of Key Players Covered in the Ashwagandha Extract Market Report:

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co Ltd,

Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd

Quad Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

IDEAL NATURAL EXTRACT

Taos Herb Company

Life Extension

Xian Sgonek Biological Technology Co.

Ltd, Arjuna Natural Ltd.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Growth Stoked by Surging Usage of Storage Solutions

Cloud storage solutions are gaining more popularity at present as workforces are inclining towards a distributed work environment. These solutions aid workforces in collaborating and staying connected. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is enabling several organizations to support remote working, as well as manage the vast amount of data smoothly. Microsoft, for instance, has surged the benefits of Windows and extended Azure cloud credits for non-profit and critical care organizations, such as food & nutrition, public safety, and health support.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ashwagandha-extract-market-103344





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is classified into capsule, liquid, and powder. Based on application, this market is divided into sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and others. By distribution channel, the market has been grouped into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In terms of geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary:

The report contains a rigorous study of all factors and trends driving and shaping the size, share, and revenue of the market. Further, the report supplies a microscopic examination of the hindrances obstructing the growth of the market, as well as provides a careful analysis of the market segments. Additionally, a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and regional prospects of the market are also incorporated into the report.

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Natural Dietary Supplements to Bolster Market Growth

The ashwagandha possesses numerous medicinal properties that are necessary for the well-being of human health. Hence, the ashwagandha extract is also used in natural dietary supplements and sports nutrition, which is expected to propel the growth of this market. Further, ashwagandha can also prove useful for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and other mental conditions of human body, which has led to a surging demand for this product across several regions.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ashwagandha-extract-market-103344





Regional Insights

Increasing Research and Development Activities related to Ashwagandha to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to expand speedily in the ashwagandha extract market share on account of the increasing research and development activities related to ashwagandha in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth in this market due to the rising awareness about the benefits of ashwagandha in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Production Capabilities to Animate Competition

The prominent companies in the ashwagandha extract market are focusing on increasing their production capabilities across various regions of this market owing to a high demand for ashwagandha from the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to widen their business operations and broaden their market footprint.





Quick Buy Ashwagandha Extract Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103344





Industry Development:

August 2019: Arjuna Natural in partnership with NutriScience launched a highly potential ashwagandha extract Shoden. The product was launched due to excessive demand by consumers.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights