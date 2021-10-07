ERP for Retailers Market in Vietnam Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2018 to 2025- AMR
Increase in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes & rise in demand for role-based security have spurred the growth of market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rush in the adoption of ERP among small as well as medium retailers, and the arrival of cloud-based ERP have created lucrative opportunities in the segment throughout the forecast period.
The Vietnam ERP for retailers market garnered 7.2 million in 2017 and is expected to $26.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of top impacting factors, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, key segments, and competitive intelligence.
Based on the deployment model, the large retailer's segment held the lion's share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market. An increase in the adoption of ERP among the retail industry in Vietnam in order to enhance business efficiencies and transparency has driven the market.
Based on the component, the software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate all through 2018-2025. This is due to the rising demand for ERP software among retailers to enhance consumer satisfaction and the operational efficiency of their businesses.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 105 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5225
By application, the inventory management segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market in 2017and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the period. The fact that this ERP is highly used among retailers to effectively manage the inventory levels for ensuring the constant flow of units into and out of an existing inventory has fueled the growth.
Profiling Key Players: Exact, Deskera, IBM Corporation, Infor, The Sage Group plc, SAP SE, Plex Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Epicor Software Corporation.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5225
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Asia Pacific ERP Software Market
2. ERP Software Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn