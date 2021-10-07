Tattoo Vanish Method's All-Natural Tattoo Removal Training Now Includes Marketing Brochures

One of the nation's leading natural tattoo removal companies has made additions to its training program.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC today announced that its all-natural tattoo removal training now includes marketing brochures.

"We're excited to include 30 marketing brochures with our natural tattoo removal training program," said Barbara Gonzalez, spokesperson for Tattoo Vanish Method LLC, and went on to add that the online training includes a startup product kit to help trainees get off to a good start.

The company recently added graphic artwork and legal forms to its training program.

With startup product kit, trainees will have access to its training program, which also includes:

• Before and After Pictures.

• Monthly newsletters.

• Informative Brochure Cards.

• Certificate of Training.

• Tattoo Vanish Logo and Trademarks.

Barbara said it all starts with our virtual online training.

"This part of the tattoo removal training is required for attendees from all backgrounds," Barbara noted. "However, if you are already a licensed tattoo artist, this is the only training you'll need to get started as a certified Tattoo Vanish tattoo removal technician."

Anyone who isn't a licensed tattoo artist, including those with backgrounds in the medical field, will need to take an additional two-day hands-on training course, which takes place at the Tattoo Removal Institute in Miami.

In this course, you'll learn how to use a tattoo machine, which is a key part of the Tattoo Vanish Method. You'll also learn how to set the machine up correctly. This course will also allow for plenty of hands-on practice so that you can master your new skill. Lunch, beverages, and training materials will be provided for both days of the training.

For more information, please visit: tattoovanishmethod.com/becoming-tattoo-removal-technician

About Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC

Tattoo Vanish Method empowers you with the world's first, all-natural tattoo removal procedure. Unlike other tattoo removal methods, Tattoo Vanish is far less painful and less expensive than laser. While there are other non-laser methods available, Tattoo Vanish is the only original all-natural (no acids, non-toxic) product and procedure available.

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th St. Suite 2

Hialeah, Florida 33012

United States