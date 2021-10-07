India Ceramic Tiles Market Demand & Future Growth Analysis, 2020–2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunities

The growth in urbanization boost the demand for residential and commercial construction market in the country which drives the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India ceramic tiles market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as residential construction. A number of players are expanding their business around the country, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the India ceramic tiles market.

The India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Ceramic and vitrified tiles manufacturing companies can afford a full lockdown only for a few months, after which the players would have to modify their investment plans. Thus, the manufacturers are trying to protect their workforce, and enhance the operations, and supply chains to respond toward immediate crises and find new ways of working after COVID-19. Such factor will hinder the market growth.

Moreover, the wall tiles segment held more than half of the total market share in 2019, and floor tiles segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in government investments in residential projects in the country. For instance, in July 2019, around 8 million houses have been planned to be built under the “Housing for All by 2022” government initiative. Similarly, in November 2019, the Government of India has allocated around 3.5 million to revive the housing projects for the growth of real estate sector, which will in turn boost the market growth in the near future.

Key Market Players

Kajaria
Somany
Prism Johnson
Asian Granito
RAK Ceramics
Simpolo
Varmora
Orient Bell Ceramics
Nitco Tiles
Sun Heart

Key Market Segmentation

By Type

Ceramic
Vitrified
Others

By Application

Floor Tiles
Wall Tiles

By End-User

Residential
Non-residential

By Construction Type

New Construction
Renovation & Replacement

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
