Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Technology (Crash Imminent Braking, and Dynamic Brake Support) 2023

The global autonomous emergency braking system market size was valued at $43.7 billion in 2016.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by Product Type, Technoloy 2017-2023, Europe is expected to lead the global autonomous emergency braking system market throughout the forecast period, followed by North America. LAMEA is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, Germany dominates the AEBS market in Europe, similarly, the U.S. dominates autonomous emergency braking system market in North America, and Japan leads the AEBS market in Asia-Pacific

Download Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/639

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by Product Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global autonomous emergency braking system market was valued at $43.7 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $67.67 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Europe dominates this market presently, followed by North America. In 2016, Japan dominated the market in Asia-Pacific; similarly, Germany led the overall market in the European region. At present, the U.S. is dominating the market in North America.

The key players profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., and Mando Corporation

Key Findings of the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market:
• Product type-high-speed AEBS generated the highest revenue of the global AEBS market, in 2016.
• In 2016, the dynamic brake support technology generated the highest revenue in the AEBS market.
• LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit a highest CAGR during the forecast period.
• In 2016, the commercial vehicle segment contributed the highest market shares in the AEBS market.

Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/639