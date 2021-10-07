Electric Power Tools Market Worth $39,147.7 Million in 2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Electric Power Tools Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The players in electric power tools market are developing new technologies such as integration of brushless DC motors, and lithium-ion batteries, over the brushed electric motors, and nickel cadmium batteries, to improve the productivities of the electric power tools. Such developments thereby, increase the adoption of electric power tools for professional applications such as in construction processes.

The global electric power tools market size is expected to reach $39,147.7 million in 2027, from $23,603.1 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 317 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6255

Electric power tools have revolutionized the construction, automotive, and other industries, by saving the time and effort required for simple operations including screw driving to complicated operations such as sawing and breaking. The constant up gradations in these electric power tools also assist in boosting their demand. In addition, the ease of use provided by electric power tools has made them popular even for non-professional users mainly in household operations.

Although the electric power tools provide more productivity and efficient operations, the technologies employed during manufacturing lead to bolster in their initial prices. The pneumatic power tools have been in the market for a long time, and have gained popularity in terms of their performance as well as lower prices. This clearly shows the price difference between pneumatic tool and electric tool, which hinders the adoption of electric power tools; thereby, restraining its market growth.

Geographic Review

The global electric power tools market is analyzed across four geographical regions that include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6255

Top 10 Leading Players

Apex Tool Group
Atlas Copco AB
Hilti Corporation
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Koki Holding, Co., Ltd.
Makita Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Snap-on Incorporated
Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd

Key Segments

By Product Type

Corded
Cordless

By End-user Industry

Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Others

Inquiry for Discount or to Get Customized Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6255

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Electric Power Tools Market Worth $39,147.7 Million in 2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Mine Counter Measures, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Oil & Gas Explorations) By 2028
Plumbing Components Market Projected to Reach $78,218.9 Million in 2027- Global Demand & Growth Opportunities
California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market Research Analysis, and Future Innovations | RB Products, Inc. BASF SE
View All Stories From This Author