Electric Power Tools Market Worth $39,147.7 Million in 2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The players in electric power tools market are developing new technologies such as integration of brushless DC motors, and lithium-ion batteries, over the brushed electric motors, and nickel cadmium batteries, to improve the productivities of the electric power tools. Such developments thereby, increase the adoption of electric power tools for professional applications such as in construction processes.The global electric power tools market size is expected to reach $39,147.7 million in 2027, from $23,603.1 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Electric power tools have revolutionized the construction, automotive, and other industries, by saving the time and effort required for simple operations including screw driving to complicated operations such as sawing and breaking. The constant up gradations in these electric power tools also assist in boosting their demand. In addition, the ease of use provided by electric power tools has made them popular even for non-professional users mainly in household operations.Although the electric power tools provide more productivity and efficient operations, the technologies employed during manufacturing lead to bolster in their initial prices. The pneumatic power tools have been in the market for a long time, and have gained popularity in terms of their performance as well as lower prices. This clearly shows the price difference between pneumatic tool and electric tool, which hinders the adoption of electric power tools; thereby, restraining its market growth.Geographic ReviewThe global electric power tools market is analyzed across four geographical regions that include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top 10 Leading PlayersApex Tool GroupAtlas Copco ABHilti CorporationIngersoll Rand Inc.Koki Holding, Co., Ltd.Makita CorporationRobert Bosch GmbHStanley Black & Decker, Inc.Snap-on IncorporatedTechtronic Industries Co., LtdKey SegmentsBy Product TypeCordedCordlessBy End-user IndustryConstructionAutomotiveAerospaceOthers