Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Mine Counter Measures, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Oil & Gas Explorations) By 2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unmanned surface vehicle (USV) also known as autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) operate on the surface of the water without any crew. These are far cheaper than the equivalent weather vehicles and research vehicles. The main component that drives such unmanned systems is the unmanned auto pilot system (UAPS20). These vehicles can be used to explore such places, where the climatic condition is rough thereby gathering necessary information without putting the life of any individual at stake.The key factors for the growth of the market are increased demand for water quality monitoring, maritime security, and threats, and the need for ocean data and mapping. With the fresh water bodies getting contaminated and in spite of the government initiatives to stop them; such vehicles will be of utmost help in surveillance and preventing them from getting contaminated. However, the presence of low cost autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) are expected restraint the market growth.Download Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3852 Key Players• 5G International, Inc.• ASV Global• Atlas Elektronik GmbH.• Eca Group• Elbit Systems Ltd.• Liquid Robotics, Inc.• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.• Searobotics• Teledyne Technologies, Inc.• Textron, Inc.The market for unmanned surface vehicle is segmented into application, size, propulsion system, modes of operation, payload, and geography. By application, it is divided into defense, scientific research, commercial, and others. By size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and extra-large. By mode of operation, it is categorized into intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine counter measures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare, oil & gas explorations, oceanology data mapping, and others. By payload segment, it is segmented into sidescan sonar, towed array, dipping sonar, mini autonomous underwater vehicle, expandable mine neutralizers, unmanned aerial vehicle, geotechnical seabed data collector, and underway water column profilers. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Key Segmentation:By Application• Defense• Scientific Research• Commercial• OthersBy Size• Small• Medium• Large• Extra LargeBy Modes Of Operation• Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)• Mine Counter Measures (MCM)• Anti-Submarine Warfare• Oil & Gas Explorations• Oceanology Data MappingBy Payload• Sidescan Sonar• Towed Array• Dipping Sonar• Mini Autonomous Underwater Vehicle• Expandable Mine Neutralizers• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle• Geotechnical Seabed Data Collector• Underway Water Column ProfilersPurchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3852 Key Benefits• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global unmanned surface vehicle market.• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.• Exhaustive analysis of the market by application helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.• Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players.