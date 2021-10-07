Plumbing Components Market Projected to Reach $78,218.9 Million in 2027- Global Demand & Growth Opportunities

Bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential spaces need good quality fixtures and components for durability.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumbing components include fittings, manifold, pipes and valves that are installed in plumbing connection in combination with sanitary equipment to complete the operation. Residential segment includes plumbing components installed in bathrooms or toilets and kitchens of single houses or bungalows, flats, townships and private owned buildings. Plumbing components used in kitchens, toilets or bathrooms in hotels, malls, offices and public places are considered under non-residential category.

The global plumbing components market size accounted for $58.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $78.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6942

Renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects are driving the plumbing components market. Also, damaged or broken components are also needed to be replaced and thus, increase the sales of plumbing components. Further, some of the renovation work is also done when the houses, bungalows or flats are sold and the new owner wishes to redecorate the house. In addition, installation of technically advanced sanitary equipments by replacing the old equipment is another factor for sales of plumbing components.

Moreover, the global COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the construction industry. Many of the new construction and renovation projects were put on hold. Manufacturing and transportation has been affected which has eventually created negative trend on the global plumbing components market in 2020.

Key Market Players

Aalberts N.V. (Lasco Fittings)
Central States Industrial
Finolex Industries Ltd.
McWane, Inc.
Morris Group (Acorn)
Mueller Industries
NupiIndustrieItaliane S.p.A.
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.
Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc.
Uponor Corporation

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6942

Key Market Segmentation

By Product

Fittings
Manifolds
Pipes
Valves

By End-User

Residential
Non-residential

By Application

Bathtubs
Showerheads
Faucets
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Inquiry for Discount or to Get Customized Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6942

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Plumbing Components Market Projected to Reach $78,218.9 Million in 2027- Global Demand & Growth Opportunities

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Mine Counter Measures, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Oil & Gas Explorations) By 2028
Plumbing Components Market Projected to Reach $78,218.9 Million in 2027- Global Demand & Growth Opportunities
California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market Research Analysis, and Future Innovations | RB Products, Inc. BASF SE
View All Stories From This Author