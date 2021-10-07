Plumbing Components Market Projected to Reach $78,218.9 Million in 2027- Global Demand & Growth Opportunities

Bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential spaces need good quality fixtures and components for durability.

The global plumbing components market size accounted for $58.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $78.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects are driving the plumbing components market. Also, damaged or broken components are also needed to be replaced and thus, increase the sales of plumbing components. Further, some of the renovation work is also done when the houses, bungalows or flats are sold and the new owner wishes to redecorate the house. In addition, installation of technically advanced sanitary equipments by replacing the old equipment is another factor for sales of plumbing components.

Moreover, the global COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the construction industry. Many of the new construction and renovation projects were put on hold. Manufacturing and transportation has been affected which has eventually created negative trend on the global plumbing components market in 2020.

Key Market Players
Aalberts N.V. (Lasco Fittings)
Central States Industrial
Finolex Industries Ltd.
McWane, Inc.
Morris Group (Acorn)
Mueller Industries
NupiIndustrieItaliane S.p.A.
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.
Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc.
Uponor Corporation

Key Market Segmentation

By Product
Fittings
Manifolds
Pipes
Valves

By End-User
Residential
Non-residential

By Application
Bathtubs
Showerheads
Faucets
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA