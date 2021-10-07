Paint Roller Market Anticipated to Reach $3,182.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%- Exclusive Research Study by AMR

Rise in demand for commercial infrastructure developments drives the paint roller market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paint roller market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in urbanization in developing countries, increase in spending on home remodeling, and recovery in the construction sector. A number of players in painting tools industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

The global paint roller market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10516

The commonly observed types of paint roller are synthetic and blended. Among these, the blended segment accounts for the largest size by value, owing to increased demand from various industries such as construction and furniture. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals provided, such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The market is mainly driven by global economic growth, and development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the paint roller market growth.

The favorable FDI policies to promote residential and commercial sector around the globe drives the demand for the paint roller. In addition, increase in infrastructure spending and replacement of old buildings & structure with new one propels the demand for painting tools such as paint rollers.

Top 10 Leading Players

Anderson Products
Beorol
Gordon Brush
Marshall Brushes & Rollers
Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing
Purdy
Quali-Tech Manufacturing
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc
Roll Roy
The Wooster Brush Company.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10516

Key Market Segmentation

By Fabric

Synthetic
Blended

By Frame Size

Shorter
Medium
Large

By End-user

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10516

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Paint Roller Market Anticipated to Reach $3,182.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%- Exclusive Research Study by AMR

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Mine Counter Measures, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Oil & Gas Explorations) By 2028
Plumbing Components Market Projected to Reach $78,218.9 Million in 2027- Global Demand & Growth Opportunities
California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market Research Analysis, and Future Innovations | RB Products, Inc. BASF SE
View All Stories From This Author