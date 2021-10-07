Paint Roller Market Anticipated to Reach $3,182.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%- Exclusive Research Study by AMR
Rise in demand for commercial infrastructure developments drives the paint roller market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paint roller market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in urbanization in developing countries, increase in spending on home remodeling, and recovery in the construction sector. A number of players in painting tools industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market.
The global paint roller market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10516
The commonly observed types of paint roller are synthetic and blended. Among these, the blended segment accounts for the largest size by value, owing to increased demand from various industries such as construction and furniture. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals provided, such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The market is mainly driven by global economic growth, and development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the paint roller market growth.
The favorable FDI policies to promote residential and commercial sector around the globe drives the demand for the paint roller. In addition, increase in infrastructure spending and replacement of old buildings & structure with new one propels the demand for painting tools such as paint rollers.
Top 10 Leading Players
Anderson Products
Beorol
Gordon Brush
Marshall Brushes & Rollers
Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing
Purdy
Quali-Tech Manufacturing
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc
Roll Roy
The Wooster Brush Company.
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10516
Key Market Segmentation
By Fabric
Synthetic
Blended
By Frame Size
Shorter
Medium
Large
By End-user
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10516
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn