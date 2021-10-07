California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market Research Analysis, and Future Innovations | RB Products, Inc. BASF SE
Industrial degreasers are effective cleaning solutions used in industrial and commercial facilities and CAGR of 2.8%PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market by Product (Oxygenated Solvents, Halogenated Solvents, Hydrocarbon Solvents, and Green Solvents) and End-Use Industry (Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Manufacturing; Other Chemical Product and Preparation Manufacturing; Pesticide, Fertilizer, and Other Agricultural Chemical Manufacturing; Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing; Automotive Repair and Maintenance; Basic Chemical Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
The California industrial degreasing solvents market was valued at $7.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $8.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Industrial degreasers are effective cleaning solutions used in industrial and commercial facilities. It comprises grease-cutting solvents. Industrial degreasers have alkaline or acidic characteristics that help remove grease from different industrial surfaces. Degreasing solvents are cleaning products especially developed to remove oils, grease, grime, and others. Some of the degreasing solvents are compatible with various materials such as metals, plastics, and elastomers. It reacts with grease particles chemically and produces a deep cleaning effect. Different types of solvent blends are also used as industrial degreasing solvents. Degreasers offer numerous advantages such as deep cleaning, effortless application, time saving, cost-effective, and others. Some of the equipment used in industries for remove contaminants such as grease are vapor degreaser, pre-saturated hand wipes, aerosol spray, and others.
Rise in average age of vehicles and surge in demand for water-based degreasers drive the growth of the California industrial degreasing solvents market. However, increase in environmental and health concerns regarding solvent-based degreasers hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of the electronics sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Sample PDF (179 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11473
Covid-19 Scenario:
Manufacturing activities of different types of products stopped partially or completely due to lockdown imposed by governments in many countries. In addition, raw material shortage occurred.
As daily operations in the end-use industries such as paints, coatings, automotive, and others halted, the demand for industrial degreasing solvents reduced. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the California industrial degreasing solvents market based on product and end-use industry.
Based on product, the oxygenated degreasing solvent segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the green degreasing solvent segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11473?reqfor=covid
Based on end-use industry, the automotive repair and maintenance segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the California industrial degreasing solvents market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Leading players of the California industrial degreasing solvents market analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RB Products, Inc., Jayne Products, Wego Chemical Group, CRC Industries, Inc., Keteca Water Works, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Columbus Chemical Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Dow Inc., Arkema, and Eastman Chemical Company.
Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/california-industrial-degreasing-solvents-market/purchase-options
Rise in average age of vehicles and surge in demand for water-based degreasers drive the growth of the California industrial degreasing solvents market. However, increase in environmental and health concerns regarding solvent-based degreasers hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of the electronics sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Sample PDF (179 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11473
Covid-19 Scenario:
Manufacturing activities of different types of products stopped partially or completely due to lockdown imposed by governments in many countries. In addition, raw material shortage occurred.
As daily operations in the end-use industries such as paints, coatings, automotive, and others halted, the demand for industrial degreasing solvents reduced. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the California industrial degreasing solvents market based on product and end-use industry.
Based on product, the oxygenated degreasing solvent segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the green degreasing solvent segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11473?reqfor=covid
Based on end-use industry, the automotive repair and maintenance segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the California industrial degreasing solvents market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Leading players of the California industrial degreasing solvents market analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RB Products, Inc., Jayne Products, Wego Chemical Group, CRC Industries, Inc., Keteca Water Works, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Columbus Chemical Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Dow Inc., Arkema, and Eastman Chemical Company.
Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/california-industrial-degreasing-solvents-market/purchase-options
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn