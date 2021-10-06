Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer) Offense: Unit Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with a hammer then fled the scene. The victim responded to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 53 year-old Leon Bailey, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer).