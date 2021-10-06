Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,334 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5200 Block of E Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the 5200 Block of E Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:25 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 52 year-old Ronald Bailey, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 37 year-old Vernon Parrish, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5200 Block of E Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.