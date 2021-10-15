Andrew Bronson Barna Discusses How to Increase You Chances of Getting An Academic Scholarship
A higher grade point average and higher ACT/SAT scores means you'll likely improve your class rank”SARATOGA, CA, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cost may be holding you back from attending your dream university. However, many students don't know that they could be missing out on major scholarship opportunities. Scholar and athlete Andrew Bronson Barna recently discussed several simple ways to increase your chances of receiving an academic scholarship.
"Many students are more deserving of scholarships than they may think," Andrew Bronson Barna said. "They may already have the credentials to receiving some scholarships, but they just don't know it."
Barna explained that many scholarship opportunities require you to have a high grade point average (GPA); however, not all do. Some scholarships will accept individuals with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Of course, one way to increase your chance of receiving a scholarship is to raise your GPA.
Similarly, Barna explained that raising your ACT and SAT scores can increase your scholarship chances. The higher these scores are, the higher your chance of receiving a scholarship is. Many schools offer review sessions for ACT and SAT tests, and many preparation courses are also available online.
"A higher grade point average and higher ACT/SAT scores means you'll likely improve your class rank," Andrew Bronson Barna said. "Many scholarship organizations want to know your class rank, and they want you to be in the top 25 percent of your class."
Another way Bronson Barna suggested increasing your chances of receiving a scholarship is through volunteer efforts. He explained this is one of the best options if you're struggling to increase your GPA or test scores. It's also an opportunity to boost your resume for future work opportunities. Volunteering can benefit you in your scholarship applications as well as overall college applications.
"I have always volunteered my time to charitable organizations in various ways," Andrew Bronson Barna said. "This not only helped me receive scholarships and become accepted into my dream school, but it provided me with numerous life skills."
Andrew Bronson Barna serves food to the elderly at a local senior center and helps those who are disabled. He believes these efforts have improved his life in numerous ways, one of which is through improving his scholarship applications. He also learned an abundance of skills that now benefit his resume.
Finally, Barna stated that improving your writing skills and carefully proofreading essays can make a major difference when seeking scholarships. Many scholarships ask for an essay, and writing an outstanding piece can make or break your application.
"Scholarships are out there, and one of the most difficult parts of receiving them is finding them in the first place," Andrew Bronson Barna concluded. "Do your due diligence, because you don't have to have the highest SAT score or be No. 1 in your class to receive an academic scholarship."
