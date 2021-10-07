Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market is Projected to Reach $11.53 Billion by 2028, to Register a CAGR of 3.30%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market by Density (2GB–4GB, 8GB–16GB, 32GB–64GB, and 128GB-256GB), Application (Smartphones, Digital Cameras, GPS Systems, Medical Devices, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Healthcare, Public, IT & Telecom, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry size was $9.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.53 billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.
Market Scenario
The report delineates a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market from 2021 to 2028 to help the stakeholders apprehend the real industry landscape. The report involves the provincial analysis of the global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market. All the information pertaining to the industry growth are obtained from highly reliable sources and are meticulously examined as well as affirmed by the leading market players.
According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market poses a steady future for market players. In the current business scenario, there is an upsurge in the adoption of eMMC products across various end users including, IT & telecom, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and others.
High adoption of mobile computing & automotive electronic devices have revolutionized the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market. Growing need for storage devices is expected to boost the adoption of eMMC products across various verticals.
Research Methodology
The research methodology of the global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market takes in extensive primary and secondary research. The primary study encompasses an in-depth evaluation of an array of driving forces, whereas, the secondary research involves a significant overview of the products & services. Furthermore, a lot of relevant and government sites, press releases, and industry journals have been thoroughly probed to call forth high-value industry insights.
At the same time, it is very much important to comprehend to the overall value chain to attain a deep understanding of the industry. To pull off this aspect, Allied Market Research accumulates data from the top officials in the industry. Simultaneously, technical data is also collected from the intellectual property standpoint, while technical trends are obtained through detailed assessments, technical meetings, and trade communiqués & reports. This study portrays an informative depiction of the global market along with the current drifts and future assessments to prop up the investment pockets.
COVID-19 scenario analysis
Global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market size has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing industry has significantly affected the global economy. Electronic components and other semiconductor devices, are mostly imported from China. Attributed to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units, the prices of semiconductor components have increased by 2-3%, owing to shortage of supplies. In addition, reductions in various capital budgets and delay in numerous planned projects in various end-use industries have hampered the global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market.
The global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of major market players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Greenliant Systems Inc. (U.S.), Kingston Technology Company Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (U.S.), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).
Furthermore, prominent strategies such as product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and others are adopted by leading players to strengthen their business reach and position in the global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market.
Key Benefits for Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market:
• This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market share with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market.
• The report includes the Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market share of key vendors and Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market trends.
Key Market Segments
• BY APPLICATION
o Smartphones
o Digital Cameras
o GPS System
o Medical Devices
o Others
• BY DENSITY
o 2GB–4GB
o 8GB–16GB
o 32GB–64GB
o 128GB-256GB
• BY END USER
o Automotive
o Aerospace and defense
o Industrial
o Healthcare
o Public
o IT & telecom
o Others
• BY REGION
o North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Singapore
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
