STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates discovery of human remains in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in the town of Weathersfield on Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021.

The remains are believed to be those of Tonia Bushway, 50, of Weathersfield, who has been missing since early July. The Weathersfield Police Department has been leading the missing persons investigation.

As part of Weathersfield police’s ongoing investigation, the department on Wednesday requested the assistance of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and New England K9 to search properties in the area of Bushway’s home on Little Ascutney Road. At about 9:45 a.m., New England K9 located human remains on a parcel of land adjacent to Bushway’s property.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Search Team responded to the location and worked throughout the day to process the area. Investigation at the scene indicates that the remains are those of Bushway. Police stayed on the scene until concluding work late in the evening. The remains are being brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and confirm identity.

The case began when the Weathersfield Police Department received a report July 13 that Bushway was missing. Her family reported that a friend of hers told them Bushway was last seen at her residence, 514 Little Ascutney Road, about two weeks earlier, on July 2.

The Vermont State Police is leading the death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

