Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet October 13

The Wyoming PSCC will meet via videoconference for its regular business meeting on October 13 at 3:30 p.m. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage  and click on the corresponding hyperlink.  You can also call the PSCC Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email CommunicationsCommission@wyo.gov

 

PSCC Agenda - October 13, 2021.pdf

