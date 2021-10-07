Wearable Fitness Tracker Market is Projected to Reach $124.32 billion by 2028, Registering a CAGR of 17.30%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Wearable Fitness Trackers Market by Device Type (Smartwatches, Fitness Bands, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, and Others), Component (Hardware and Software), Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, NFC, and Others), Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows, and Tizen), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Application (Running, Cycling, Heart Rate Tracking, Stress Management, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global wearable fitness trackers industry size was valued at $38.68 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $124.32 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.30%.
Market Scenario
The report delineates a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market from 2021 to 2028 to help the stakeholders apprehend the real industry landscape. The report involves the provincial analysis of the global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market. All the information pertaining to the industry growth are obtained from highly reliable sources and are meticulously examined as well as affirmed by the leading market players.
Research Methodology
The research methodology of the global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market takes in extensive primary and secondary research. The primary study encompasses an in-depth evaluation of an array of driving forces, whereas, the secondary research involves a significant overview of the products & services. Furthermore, a lot of relevant and government sites, press releases, and industry journals have been thoroughly probed to call forth high-value industry insights.
At the same time, it is very much important to comprehend to the overall value chain to attain a deep understanding of the industry. To pull off this aspect, Allied Market Research accumulates data from the top officials in the industry. Simultaneously, technical data is also collected from the intellectual property standpoint, while technical trends are obtained through detailed assessments, technical meetings, and trade communiqués & reports. This study portrays an informative depiction of the global market along with the current drifts and future assessments to prop up the investment pockets.
COVID-19 scenario analysis
The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronic and semiconductor sectors. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are estimated to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chain, posing challenges for manufactures to reach customers. The overall production process has been adversely affected, but the surge in sales of healthcare products is expected to boost the overall wearable fitness trackers market growth globally.
The global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of major market players such as Apple Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), NIKE, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Sensoria Inc., TomTom N.V., and Xiaomi Corporation.
Furthermore, prominent strategies such as product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and others are adopted by leading players to strengthen their business reach and position in the global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market.
Key Benefits for Wearable Fitness Tracker Market:
• This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market share with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall Wearable Fitness Tracker Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The Wearable Fitness Tracker Market report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The global Wearable Fitness Tracker Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market.
• The report includes the Wearable Fitness Tracker Market share of key vendors and Wearable Fitness Tracker Market trends.
Key Market Segments
By Device Type
• Smartwatches
• Fitness Bands
• Smart Glasses
• Smart Clothing
• Others
By Component
• Hardware
• Software
By Component
• Bluetooth
• Wi-Fi
• Cellular
• NFC
• Others
By Operating System
• Android
• iOS
• Windows
• Tizen
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Application
• Running
• Cycling
• Heart Rate Tracking
• Stress Management
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
