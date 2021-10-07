MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

September 27, 2021 to Monday October 4, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 27, 2021, through Monday, October 4, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a 7.62x39 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1300 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Trevon Alonte Devore, of Southwest, D.C., for Murder I. CCN: 21-064-373

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Joey Pernell Grady, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License/Prior Felony, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving under the Influence, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-139-436

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun and a PF9400 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Buchanan Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-139-669

A Remington 877 12 gauge shotgun and a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-139-926

A Ruger P94 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 20th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Darnell Cory Arrington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License/Prior Felony, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-139-931

A Harrington Richardson 158 20 gauge shotgun, a RTS 1966 .22 caliber revolver, and an Express 7 .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of 8th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-139-933

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Alex Rouse, of Hanover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-139-961

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

A Ruger P-80 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Anthony Darryl Walker, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-140-039

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Arman Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Leaving after Colliding, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-140-126

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Pres Braddy, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Prisoner Escape, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-140-159

A Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-140-232

A Taurus Spectrum 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Cole Boulevard, Southeast. CCN: 21-140-447

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, and a Ruger SR45 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of R Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Logan Carr, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Antoin Whitehead, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 21-140-513

A Crossman Arms 4.5mm caliber BB rifle was recovered in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Micah Lee Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 21-140-523

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Brandon Johnathan Forrest, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft Second Degree, Robbery while Armed, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-140-633

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Daquan Carter, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 21-140-735

A Glock 43x 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dominic Larence Johnson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-140-748

Thursday, September 30, 2021

A Savage Arms 311 shotgun and a Sears Roebuck BB gun were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-141-128

A Walther CCP .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-141-253

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6200 block Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-141-296

A Glock BB gun was recovered in Florida Avenue and 3rd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Donte Antonio Kelly, of Springdale, MD, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-141-381

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Eric Parrish, of Northwest, D.C., and 25-year-old Charles Chestnut Grandison, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and No Permit. CCN: 21-141-448

Friday, October 1, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Davon Marquise Warren, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 21-141-705

A Sig Sauer P-320 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Avery Ricardo Clayborne, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-141-804

A Kimber Micro .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unlawful Possession of a firearm in a School Zone. CCN: 21-141-829

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Ridge Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-141-940

Saturday, October 2, 2021

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-142-074

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Exit 1 of I-395 Northbound, Southwest. CCN: 21-142-119

A Ruger P-90 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Philippe Oliver Gadie, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-142-128

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Simms Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tyrell Tolson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-142-420

A Hi-Point handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Stefhon Ratiff, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-142-547

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-142-561

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-142-563

Sunday, October 3, 2021

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and Ruger Prescott Viridian R5 .380 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-142-587

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-142-657

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kalah Nizhea Ransom, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-142-663

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Reggie Phillip White, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-142-664

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Wallach Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-142-733

A Taurus 357 Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Andrea William Marshall, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, No Permit, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Receiving Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest while Armed. CCN: 21-143-067

A Springfield Armory XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4800 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Markell Donta Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-143-126

Monday, October 4, 2021

A Sig Sauer P320 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-143-448