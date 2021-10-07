Submit Release
10/6/21-MAUI MEN CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL TAKE AND POSSESSION OF A SEA TURTLE

For Immediate News Release: October 6, 2021

MAUI MEN CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL TAKE AND POSSESSION OF A SEA TURTLE 

(KAHULUI) – Two Maui residents, a father and his son, are charged with the take and possession of a green sea turtle, a protected species, after being spotted by a DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officer on routine patrol. 

On Sunday at 6:50 a.m. the officer reported seeing the men retrieving a lobster net from a shoreline area known as Round Tables in the Waiehu area of Maui’s north shore. 

The officer contacted the men and found a dead turtle entangled in fishing net. It had been placed in a metal tub which was attached to an inner tube. The turtle and all the physical items involved were taken as evidence and NOAA was informed of the incident. 

57-year-old Randall Del Castillo Sr. and 33-year-old Randall Del Castillo Jr. both of Wailuku were cited for the take and possession of a green sea turtle, which is a prohibited activity under Hawai‘i Administrative Rules. Both men have court dates scheduled for Nov. 25 in Maui District Court. 

