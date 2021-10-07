#1 Bestselling Author David Meine "Eating to Live: Unlocking the Leaky Gut Code" Featured on the Author Your Brand Show
David & Carla Meine launched their book Eating to Live: Unlocking the Leaky Gut Code and were featured on the Author Your Brand Show.
All disease begins in the gut”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Meine is an endurance athlete. For his entire life, he’s been active, fit, and into sports. Succumbing to cancer and A 24/7 debilitating pain was not in his plans.
— Hippocrates
After trying dozens of ideas, his wife, Carla became a functional nutrition counselor. Together, the two embarked on a journey that would make David the guinea pig of his own healing. His #1 bestselling book, Eating to Live: Unlocking the Leaky Gut Code David’s’ personal journey of healing. After years of painkillers and dozens of attempts to reverse existing health conditions, they unlocked the culprit.
His gut health.
David has a lifelong obsession with athletic performance that included competitive cycling, tennis, triathlons and even Ironman Competitions. David couldn't keep up with the daily pain he was experiencing. It became a common occurrence for him to spend days confined to his bed due to excruciating back pain.
To add insult to injury, during this phase, he was also diagnosed with bladder cancer.
Tired of treatments that had no noticeable results, David and Carla sought to focus on the root cause of his ailments. The core issue was eventually identified as "leaky gut syndrome."
Leaky gut syndrome happens when the tight junctions of the intestinal wall become loose. The body's gut barrier then allows dangerous substances, including undigested food particles, bad bacteria, and other toxins, into the bloodstream. This results in poor absorption of nutrients causing symptoms such as joint aches, obesity, depression, low energy, and indigestion. These symptoms can lead to much more serious health conditions.
On the show David explained, "My diet and frequent consumption of pain medication were the cause of so much pain and sickness in my life." Through the help of Dr. Steven Gundry, a leading physician in restorative medicine, David and his wife soon learned that David needed to change his diet to avoid negative inflammations in his body.
"I needed to eliminate certain foods, including a majority of sucrose and fructose. I also needed to give up all NSAIDs…by following this diet, I started to heal my gut," David recalled as he spoke to the host, Doug Crowe.
He recalls, “The difference was both dramatic and startling, I went from a pain level of about eight to less than two. In his #1 bestselling book, Eating to Live, readers follow David and Carla’s personal journey as they uncovered each piece of the puzzle that would eventually unlock the code causing the leaking gut… and how to repair it.
Unlike many health-related books, the Meine’s reject a "one-size-fits-all.” Instead, they have created a structured protocol through a health assessment that is customized to each person’s diet, nutrition, and body chemistry. Their phased approach eliminates foods that wreak havoc on the gut lining. Following their four-step program, readers learn how to assist in reducing inflammation, and possibly reducing excess medications to help live a pain-free, active life through individual food and lifestyle choices.
Carla and David Meine are the co-founders of multiple successful companies focused on health and wellness. With a blended family of seven children and 18 grandchildren, they are passionate about sharing their story, knowledge, and experience to help others transform their health.
email us here
