Raising Awareness of Health Disparities During Hispanic Heritage Month
The Wellness for Growth Foundation raises awareness of systemic health disparities and the importance of working together toward a more equitable future.
If this pandemic taught us anything, it is that we are all interconnected and that we are only as strong as our weakest link. If we are to move forward, we must do it together.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and, this year, we have good reasons to do it right. The year 2020 opened our eyes to 2 clashing realities: our country is becoming increasingly multicultural, but those who are driving the population growth have been underserved for many years. There is no better time to come together to celebrate diversity and work toward health equity.
An Increasingly Multicultural Landscape
The 2020 census showed us that Hispanics now represent almost 19% of the total US population, surpassing 60 million and accounting for 52% of the population growth in the last 10 years.
The 2010-2020 decade was the first in the nation’s history in which the non-Hispanic White population declined. Hispanics are now part of a multicultural landscape shaped by diverse cultures and values, in which multicultural groups will account for over 100% of the future growth. Now, 41% of the US population is multicultural, and younger generations—which are also increasingly multicultural—account for over 50% of the total US population.
A Spotlight on Healthcare Disparities
At a time that the US is, and will continue to be, a country deeply influenced by multicultural groups, COVID-19 has put a spotlight on health disparities and structural racism. The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minority groups and their lower COVID vaccine uptake rates increased nationwide awareness of the pre-pandemic gap in health equity.
Racial/ethnic minorities are 1.5 to 2.0 times more likely than non-Hispanic Whites to have most of the major chronic diseases, many of which are preventable. Lower health literacy, higher uninsured rates, unhealthy and unsafe neighborhoods, economic instability, social and community life factors, language barriers, and cultural values can negatively impact minority groups’ health and access to healthcare.
Let’s Celebrate HHM by Coming Together to Achieve Health Equity
The gap is wide and the road to health equity is long. Our widespread heightened awareness is only a step in the right direction. Action needs to be taken at all levels; government, corporations, foundations, communities, and individuals should play a role.
If this pandemic taught us anything, it is that we are all interconnected and that we are only as strong as our weakest link. If we are to move forward, we must do it together. This year, let’s do Hispanic Heritage Month right. Let’s give meaning to a festivity that lacks consistent meaning. Let’s celebrate Hispanics and all multicultural groups by continuing to raise awareness of disparities and doing our part to move toward a more equitable future for all.
Wellness for Growth Integral Health & Wellness Education Programs
At Wellness for Growth, we are doing our part to address health disparities. We empower underprivileged women through integral health and wellness education and skills for economic growth. So far, we have changed the lives of over 700 families in need, by implementing online and onsite education programs and community workshops at no cost to our beneficiaries.
Our education platform is based on 4 components for growth: Integral Health & Wellness Education, Skills for Socioeconomic Growth, Income-generating Opportunities, and Entrepreneurial Education. We teach nutrition & wellbeing, computer and mobile skills, English, personal finances, self-esteem & leadership, arts & crafts, and entrepreneurship classes in English and Spanish.
The Foundation started in Houston almost 10 years ago and we are now expanding our reach to other U.S. cities. Visit our website or contact us if you want to join our organization, donate, become a sponsor, or if you know a school, church, community center, or organization that serves underprivileged families who can benefit from our programs.
In good health,
Eirasmin Lokpez-Cobo, MS, MA,
Founder & Director, Wellness for Growth Foundation
VP, Cross-cultural Brand Strategist, Latitude Health / VUE Health
Board Director, National Wellness Institute
Sources:
2020 US Census Bureau, US National Library of Medicine National Institute of Health
About Wellness for Growth: The Wellness for Growth Foundation is a non-profit organization that was created by Hispanic women in Houston, Texas, in 2012, and is now expanding its reach to other U.S. cities. The organization's mission is to empower underprivileged women through integral health and wellness education and skills for economic growth so they can improve their own and their families' lives. The Foundation teaches online and onsite education programs and community workshops at no cost to the participants. So far, they have changed the lives of over 700 families in need.
