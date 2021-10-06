21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Farragut-Hemphill circuit judge and impending associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis County

5 October 2021

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill and for the associate circuit judge vacancy that will be created by Governor Mike Parson’s appointment of one of the three associate circuit judges nominated to fill the vacancy created by Judge Michael Burton’s retirement.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit and associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application materials are linked below.

Applicants who previously applied for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Burton may send a letter to the commission chairperson requesting that their previous application be transferred to the current opening. Applicants who wish to be considered for both openings shall send two letters, one for each opening. Please also send copies of such letters to each commissioner.

Applications (including letters) must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. November 5, 2021, although earlier submission is encouraged.

The commission expects to conduct interviews December 1 and 2, 2021 at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381, Clayton, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28 the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees for both vacancies to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

