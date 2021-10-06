Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts, Fellow Governors Unveil Plan to Address President Joe Biden’s Border Crisis
U.S.-MEXICO BORDER – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined fellow Governors to visit the U.S.-Mexico border to unveil a plan to address President Joe Biden’s border crisis. During the visit, the Governors received a briefing, hosted a media availability, and surveyed the U.S.-Mexico border.
The plan contained in the joint policy framework released by the Governors includes ten points:
- Continue Title 42 public health restrictions
- Fully reinstate the Migrant Protocol Protections
- Finish securing the border
- End catch and release
- Clear the judicial backlog
- Resume the deportation of all criminals
- Dedicate federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking
- Re-enter all agreements with our Northern Triangle partners and Mexico
- Send a clear message to potential migrants
- Deploy more federal law enforcement officers
You can read the full joint policy framework by clicking here. You can watch the news conference hosted by the Governors by clicking here. Additional photos can be found by clicking here.