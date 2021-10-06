Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts, Fellow Governors Unveil Plan to Address President Joe Biden’s Border Crisis

Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts, Fellow Governors Unveil Plan to Address President Joe Biden’s Border Crisis

Gov. Ricketts speaks at a news event on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Ricketts surveys the U.S.-Mexico border.

Governors receive a briefing on the border crisis.

U.S.-MEXICO BORDER – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined fellow Governors to visit the U.S.-Mexico border to unveil a plan to address President Joe Biden’s border crisis. During the visit, the Governors received a briefing, hosted a media availability, and surveyed the U.S.-Mexico border.

The plan contained in the joint policy framework released by the Governors includes ten points:

Continue Title 42 public health restrictions

Fully reinstate the Migrant Protocol Protections

Finish securing the border

End catch and release

Clear the judicial backlog

Resume the deportation of all criminals

Dedicate federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking

Re-enter all agreements with our Northern Triangle partners and Mexico

Send a clear message to potential migrants

Deploy more federal law enforcement officers

You can read the full joint policy framework by clicking here. You can watch the news conference hosted by the Governors by clicking here. Additional photos can be found by clicking here.