Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) Weekday Lane Closure for Bridge Repair in Towamencin Township

King of Prussia, PA – A weekday lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) between Old Forty Foot Road and Towamencin Avenue in Towamencin Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, October 12, through Tuesday, October 26, from 6:30 AM to 4:30 PM, for bridge repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

