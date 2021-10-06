Submit Release
FWC approves closures for gray triggerfish, red grouper and some snappers in Gulf state waters 

At its October meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved temporary closures to recreational harvest of gray triggerfish, red grouper, blackfin snapper, queen snapper, silk snapper and wenchman in Gulf state waters starting Monday, Oct. 11. These closures are consistent with recent closures in Gulf federal waters.

Gray triggerfish will reopen March 1, 2022. Red grouper, as well as blackfin snapper, queen snapper, silk snapper and wenchman, will reopen Jan. 1, 2022, both in Gulf state in federal waters.

These fisheries were closed in federal waters because NOAA Fisheries estimates that the annual quotas for these species have been reached.

View the Commission meeting agenda and documents at MyFWC.com/Commission by clicking on “Commission Meetings” and the agenda under “Oct. 6-7, 2021.”

