Snook, redfish, spotted seatrout reopen to harvest in Tampa Bay Oct. 12

Snook, redfish and spotted seatrout will reopen to harvest in Tampa Bay on Oct. 12. This change includes all waters in Manatee County north of State Road 64, as well as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. The Braden River and all tributaries of the Manatee River are also included.

This area was temporarily made catch-and-release for these three species in July due to recent impacts from red tide.

Temporary measures for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout south of State Road 64 in Manatee County (including Palma Sola Bay) through Gordon Pass in Collier County remain in effect.

