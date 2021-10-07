Global Piracy Counterfeiting Consultants Now Offers to Shut Down Big Chinese Counterfeiting Operations That Are Using Social Media To Sell Their Knock Off's Including High End French Purses Like Chanel

Chanel Purse CCP

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Piracy Counterfeiting Consultants says, "China is by far the world's the biggest counterfeiter and when it comes to French or Italian high end fashion items like Chanel purses or women's fashion accessories. China produces more knock offs than any nation in the world-probably combined. We have been in Paris numerous times in the last decade and we have witnessed lines of Chinese 'vacationers' literally buying up everything in sight at high end stores like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton-and we are always amazed at how much they buy.

"We have recently discovered that knock offs involving some of these very expensive French or Italian purses or high-end women's accessories are now being counterfeited in China and mailed to the United States and we assume Europe to consumers for what appears to be an 80% to 90% discount over customary retail pricing. As an example, we have seen firsthand a Chinese made Chanel purse-including proper packaging-and Chanel box that looked legitimate-actually the box was very poorly made.

“The US Consumer we identified did not purchase this Chanel purse at a trusted retail establishment in the USA-they purchased the product on a very popular social media site--commonly used throughout the world. These Chinese criminal-counterfeiting enterprises are costing legitimate European and US companies billions of dollars-Euros per year-and we want to shut them down. If someone does not shut them down-who will?” https://GP-CC.Com

The Global Piracy Counterfeiting Consultants is offering to assist any type of company in Europe or the US that is a victim of Chinese counterfeiters with the goal being shutting these operations down. The group believes the actors behind these big-time counterfeiting operations are not just Chinese organized crime syndicates-but high-ranking members of the Chinese government as well. https://GP-CC.Com

The Global Piracy & Counterfeiting Consultants services include for a fee

* Monitor all social media websites for ads that are clearly being promoted by Chinese counterfeiters.

* Do controlled purchases of these products and take delivery of the product.

* Discover all payment methods used to purchase the counterfeit products and shut them down. Note-It is very, very unlikely Mastercard, Visa and or American Express want anything to do with big-time counterfeiting enterprises that are based in the People’s Republic of China.

* Our goal is shutting down each counterfeiting operation we are retained to identify by forcing them to be removed by social media platform they are advertising on and by eliminating the Chinese counterfeiter's ability to get paid for their counterfeit products.



The Global Piracy & Counterfeiting Consultants is one of the world’s best branded sources on the topic of counterfeit products including pharmaceutical products, and high-end fashion items. For additional information a company that wants to do something about the fact their products are being counterfeited in China and then sold to consumers in the US and around the world-please contact the Global Piracy Counterfeiting Consultants via their website. https://GP-CC.Com