Six Submit their Names for District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District

LINCOLN – Aaron J. Conn, Rushville; Chawnta M. Durham, North Platte; Morgan R. Farquhar, Cambridge; Patrick M. Heng, North Platte; Bryan S. McQuay, Alma; and Cody E. Siegfried, McCook, have submitted applications for appointment as District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is McCook, Red Willow County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge David W. Urbom.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the District Court Courtroom, Third Floor, Red Willow County Courthouse, 502 Norris Avenue, McCook, Nebraska, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on October 26, 2021. The Commission will interview all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so one of two ways:

Written testimony provided in advance: Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than October 22, 2021, at the following address: Justice Jeffrey Funke, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to dawn.mussmann@nebraska.gov. Oral testimony offered during the hearing: Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing in the district courtroom of the Red Willow County Courthouse, McCook, Nebraska. All persons attending should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating in order to maintain appropriate social distancing and comply with any directed health measures that may be in effect.

The Nebraska Supreme Court continues to carefully monitor the evolving circumstances presented by the spread of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease, including monitoring updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local Directed Health Measures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. As of the date of this press release, this judicial nominating commission public hearing will be held in person . Should circumstances change due to COVID-19, all commission members and applicants will have the option to participate in this hearing via WebEx.

A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-eleventh-district-county-district-court.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.