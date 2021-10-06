Idaho Travel Council Announces October MeetingSep27

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell Idaho Tourism 208.287.0781 laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces October Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (September 27, 2021) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet in Garden City at The Riverside Hotel (2900 W Chinden Blvd.) on Monday, October 4, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (MDT).

The Council will hear reports from Idaho Commerce, Idaho Parks and Recreation, the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau, Boise Centre and Boise Airport, along with Idaho Tourism marketing and grant updates.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

