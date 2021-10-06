Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,354 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Travel Council Announces October MeetingSep27

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell Idaho Tourism 208.287.0781 laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces October Meeting 

BOISE, Idaho (September 27, 2021) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet in Garden City at The Riverside Hotel (2900 W Chinden Blvd.) on Monday, October 4, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (MDT).

The Council will hear reports from Idaho Commerce, Idaho Parks and Recreation, the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau, Boise Centre and Boise Airport, along with Idaho Tourism marketing and grant updates.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

###

You just read:

Idaho Travel Council Announces October MeetingSep27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.