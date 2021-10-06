Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,381 in the last 365 days.

Bridge rehab work to conclude on I-25 Horse Creek Road interchange

CHEYENNE, Wyo.- the WYO 211/Horse Creek Road interchange on Interstate 25 (exit 16) is expected to reopen Thursday, weather permitting, as crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation conclude a bridge rehabilitation project.

Travelers may see some ramp closures on I-25 while the guardrail is upgraded to current standards.  Sections of guardrail on the service roads (Bishop Blvd. and Hynds Ave.) will also be replaced. Watch for flaggers as well as one-way alternating traffic around the guardrail work. Motorists, please take caution in these areas where flaggers and workers are present.

Additionally, there will be some seeding and painting to complete underneath the structure on I-25 as well. Interstate traffic should stay alert for potential lane closures, reduced speed limits and other potential delays.

While there is minor work to conclude on the I-25 Horse Creek interchange, the project is expected to be complete in the coming weeks. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

You just read:

Bridge rehab work to conclude on I-25 Horse Creek Road interchange

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.