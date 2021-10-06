Bridge rehab work to conclude on I-25 Horse Creek Road interchange

CHEYENNE, Wyo.- the WYO 211/Horse Creek Road interchange on Interstate 25 (exit 16) is expected to reopen Thursday, weather permitting, as crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation conclude a bridge rehabilitation project.

Travelers may see some ramp closures on I-25 while the guardrail is upgraded to current standards. Sections of guardrail on the service roads (Bishop Blvd. and Hynds Ave.) will also be replaced. Watch for flaggers as well as one-way alternating traffic around the guardrail work. Motorists, please take caution in these areas where flaggers and workers are present.

Additionally, there will be some seeding and painting to complete underneath the structure on I-25 as well. Interstate traffic should stay alert for potential lane closures, reduced speed limits and other potential delays.

While there is minor work to conclude on the I-25 Horse Creek interchange, the project is expected to be complete in the coming weeks. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.