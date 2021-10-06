Submit Release
Matching grants available for federal broadband infrastructure financing opportunities

In the first of two funding rounds, the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO) is making $25 million available in matching funds for local partners who are applying for federal broadband infrastructure funding (grants or loans).

The WSBO will commit match grant awards to the eligible applicants with projects that are strong candidates for the federal funding opportunity sought by the applicant.  Priority will be given to projects that have received funding from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) or the Public Works Board (PWB) for a previous phase of the same project or a related project.

Match awards may not exceed $5 million or 25 percent of the federal award amount sought, whichever is less.

Eligible applicants are:

  • Units of local government, including but not limited to ports and public utility districts;
  • Federally recognized Tribes;
  • Nonprofit organizations;
  • Nonprofit cooperative organizations; and
  • Public-private partnerships.

Key Dates:

  • The cycle is open Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. and closes on November 15, 2021 at 5 p.m.
  • Contingent awards are expected to be announced by December 1, 2021.

Contact info:

Tammy Mastro: Tammy.mastro@commerce.wa.gov

APPLY HERE

