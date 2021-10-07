Vytio Announces Bernardo Castro as Vice President of Sales, CALA
Vytio (Formerly InfoValue Computing) Welcomes Bernardo Castro as Vice President of Sales, CALA
My goal is to accelerate Vytio's sales by expanding Vytio's presence in South and Central America”ELMSFORD, NEW YORK, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vytio, Inc. (formerly InfoValue Computing), a leading global provider of IP video solutions is pleased to announce that effective October 1st, 2021, Bernardo Castro has been hired to the position of Vice President Sales, CALA accelerating its growth and expansion plans in the region.
Bernardo brings more than 16 years of proven success in his previous roles in telecommunications, IPTV, CATV, software development, and information technology to the position. Bernardo has worked extensively with companies in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, LATAM and Asia developing new markets, assembling new sales channels; successfully contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.
“Welcoming Bernardo to our team was a no-brainer,” said Aubrey Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of Vytio, “his knowledge and experience in the field and CALA region perfectly align with our growth and expansion plans. He will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to Vytio.”
“My responsibilities will encompass sales and operations leadership, market growth and customer satisfaction in the region. My goal is to accelerate Vytio’s sales by expanding Vytio’s presence in South and Central America,” said Castro. “I am excited to be able to help shape Vytio’s future and ensure that it becomes an even greater success in CALA.”
Prior to working with Vytio, Mr. Castro worked at ATX Networks and Pacific Broadband Networks PBN.
About Vytio
Founded in 1994 as InfoValue Computing, Vytio are experts in providing comprehensive and premium IP Media platforms and solutions, Vytio is recognized for innovations and advances in IPTV technology that have set the pace in performance, scalability, and intelligence. Vytio delivers IPTV solutions and products to the hospitality, healthcare, enterprise, government, and telecom markets. Vytio's corporate headquarters are located at 4 Westchester Plaza, Elmsford, NY 10523.
More information on Vytio as well as its products and services at www.vyt.io, via e-mail at sales@vyt.io, or by phone at (914) 345-5980.
