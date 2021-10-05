2021-10-05 13:30:03.993 College Visit Leads to $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-10-05 13:30:03.993

A family from St. Charles was traveling out of state for a college visit when they stopped for coffee at QuikTrip, 801 Belleau Creek Road, in O’Fallon. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, the father decided to purchase a Missouri Lottery Powerball ticket for the Sept. 25 drawing.

That ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn, to win a $50,000 prize.

“I’ve got to be honest, it was dumb luck,” he shared. “I may buy two to three tickets a year.”

He shared that they plan to spend some of their winnings on home improvement projects.

The winning numbers on Sept. 25 were 22, 23, 37, 62 and 63, with a Powerball number of 19.

In FY21, players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $18.9 million went to education programs in the city.

Since Monday night’s Powerball jackpot was hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion is activated through Oct. 11 – giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.