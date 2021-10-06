Hunters should be aware of changes to mule deer seasons in Panhandle units

General any-weapon and muzzleloader deer seasons are quickly approaching and there have been changes to those seasons that pertain to mule deer in the Panhandle.

In March 2021, the Fish and Game Commission approved the 2021-2022 big game seasons. Some of the changes that took place pertained to any-weapon and muzzleloader mule deer seasons in the Panhandle Region and are listed below.

Regular Deer Tag Any-Weapon Seasons

Units 1, 2, 3, 4A, 5, and 6 - mule deer harvest is now allowed from November 1 through November 14.

- mule deer harvest is now allowed from November 1 through November 14. Units 4, 7, and 9 - mule deer harvest is now allowed from November 1 through November 9.

Regular Deer Tag Muzzleloader Seasons

Units 4, 7, and 9 – mule deer harvest is now allowed from November 10 through November 14.

These changes were proposed by staff in an effort to address declining mule deer buck harvest in these units and sportsmen concerns over mule deer populations. These new season dates can be found in the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules on pages 11-15 and hunters are strongly encouraged to take a close look at the rules to review any other adjustments to seasons and hunt areas that may have occurred, prior to heading out hunting.