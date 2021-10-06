Red Dot Award winner, Bleu Jour, makes its debut in UAE with its new Dubai subsidiary

Leading French manufacturer Bleu Jour opens subsidiary in Dubai, aims to work more closely with the regional tech resellers, GCC-based SME and large companies

PARIS, FRANCE, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bleu Jour, the French leading manufacturer manages four subsidiaries worldwide including in Benelux, Germany, East Europe, and Japan. The latest subsidiary has recently been opened in Dubai with the aim of working even more closely with the regional tech resellers, GCC-based SME and large companies.

Paris, France, 6 October 2021. French pioneer in computer manufacturing and winner of the prestigious 2021 Red Dot Award, Bleu Jour, today announced the launch of its new sales subsidiary in the UAE [GCC] region. Building on the success of its technological innovations, including its ultra-compact mini-PC KUBB Fanless, the company has recently established its first subsidiary in Dubai in response to the ever-increasing domestic demand for next-generation computing devices and solutions.

Headquartered in the South of France, Bleu Jour has always paid close attention to supporting its global customers in the best possible way and offering top-notch services through country-based resellers.

“The GCC region has become a global reference in tech and digital transformation with a very dynamic ecosystem empowered by a pool of innovative players, creatives, tech and gaming-savvy users. The decision to open a subsidiary in Dubai is a logical step in our business strategy. Whether it is our award-winning KUBB Fanless, MOVE Ultimate, or RIDG that will be introduced at GITEX Global 2021, we strongly believe that our computers and high-performance peripheral accessories will meet the needs of the domestic B2C and Enterprise customers” said Jean-Christophe Agobert, CEO of Bleu Jour.

Ready to conquer the UAE [GCC] markets, Bleu Jour will attend for the 2nd time the flagship tech event, GITEX Global 2021, and introduce its latest tech innovations to the 100 000 visitors, potential partners, and customers, including:

 For Designers & Creatives

RIDG : Specifically designed for creatives, graphics designers, architects, CAM specialists … the small-sized workstation was imagined in collaboration with renowned designer Pierre Cabrera. Elegant and refine, the workstation embodies the creativity and avant-garde culture of bold minds. Combining high-technological features and aesthetics, and with its unique futuristic design, RIDG is the symbol of the design, architecture, graphics, and haute couture world. Central unit in Aluminum H 26 L 27 l 11 cm- Intel® NUC Elements Extreme Components - Total weight 4.5 kg.

 For B2C and B2B customers

Kubb Gen 11 : Kubb is an authentic decoration object as well as a concentrate of cutting-edge technology which combines power and performance. Built around the latest generation of processors and equipped with 2400MHz DDR4 memory and M.2 NVMe SSD, Kubb is optimized for exceptional performance for multimedia, financial application or office use. Simply powerful in real silent mode.

Kubb Fanless Gen 11: Kubb Fanless is a no-noise computer design and ergonomics, Bleu Jour merges the reference and symbol of the brand, the Kubb, in its form but with more symmetries and a touch of modernity. From this evolution came a technical design and a thermal optimization to make a silent computer.

 For Enterprise clients

Wave: Based on the new modular and evolutive Intel® NUC Elements Components, WAVE takes a minimum of space on your desk and is the perfect computer to fit into any modern workspace, thanks to a sober and elegant look. WAVE is the ideal solution for professional use at office or on the counter of a store.

Established now in Toulouse, the company’s office premise will offer a strong base to drive partnerships establishment with domestic tech resellers and provide tailored support to large private and public organizations willing to equip their offices with unique high-performance and beautifully designed computers and peripheral accessories such as Fnac, Darty, Cegedim, Orange even Sony Japan.



About BLEU JOUR

Founded in 2002 by 4 partners including Jean-Christophe Agobert, the Toulouse-based company BLEU JOUR is a manufacturer of computers (PCs, Mini PCs, workstations, on-board PCs, etc.) and genuine peripheral accessories based on five founding pillars: Quality, Aesthetics, Innovation, Practicality and Exclusivity. In a constantly changing world, BLEU JOUR designs products where aesthetics are combined with innovative technological solutions. The company took off in 2014 with the launch of Kubb, a designer and customizable computer in the form of a 12 cm cube. The Kubb shells, handcrafted piece by piece, were designed in-house. In terms of technology and components, BLEU JOUR is provided by major suppliers, including Intel®, the brand's main partner for motherboards. Product assembly is carried out in France through a partnership with ESAT (Etablissement et service d’aide par le travail -Work Support Establishments and Services – An initiative to facilitate integration into the mainstream labour market for people with disabilities). Having won several awards at Computex and in France for the design of its creations, the BLEU JOUR company is today a recognized and growing player in France and around the world. www.bleujour.com