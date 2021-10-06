TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Hardeman County

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with officers with the Bolivar Police Department early Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., Correctional Officers with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office were outside of the Hardeman County Justice Complex, which houses the sheriff’s office and jail, located in the 500 block of South Main Street in Bolivar, when they were fired upon by an armed individual. Three officers with the Bolivar Police Department quickly responded but the gunman had fled the scene. However, he returned to the scene and according to preliminary information, exited his vehicle while still armed and confronted the officers, resulting in the officers firing their service weapons and striking the individual. The armed individual has been identified as Andra Devon Murphy (DOB: 4/5/78) of Toone. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence, and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.