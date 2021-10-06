Arizona Nonprofit and School District Partner to Achieve Financial & Economic Literacy for All Students

Arizona Council On Economic Education Financial Fitness in Action Mayors' Challenge

Peoria Unified School District and the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) are joining forces to support students in advancing economic education.

According to National Endowment for Financial Education, nearly 9 out of 10 Americans say that COVID-19 is making money a primary cause of anxiety. Even prior to the pandemic, a research by the Federal Reserve revealed nearly half of all Americans do not have $400 in emergency savings. Economics and personal finance education provide critical life skills and is an academic requirement in Arizona for K-12 education.

“Peoria Unified always emphasizes the preparation of every student for a successful future as a responsible citizen who will actively participate in our global economy,” said Dr. Kendra Bell, chief academic support officer for the Peoria Unified School District. “This partnership with ACEE is simply one step forward to place financial and economic literacy as a top priority to teach our students so they can develop into our future leaders.”

This formal agreement between Peoria Unified and ACEE will provide award winning student programs such as Rockonomix, Economic Concepts Poster Contest, and Financial Fitness in Action to students, and professional development to all K-12 teachers at no cost.

“Over the years, several teachers from Peoria Unified have been using ACEE’s services and sharing that they loved our resources,” said Elena Zee, President of ACEE. “So during today’s changing environment, we decided to provide innovative services to support continued learning for all students and continued teaching for all teachers in a customized way to meet the needs and goals of Peoria Unified.”

One teacher shared: “I was scared to teach economics and personal finance. The resources and training (ACEE) provided are just what I need. I feel much more confident in teaching economics now.”

Another offered: “This is the best professional development I have received during my 20 years of teaching.”

The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy, and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which: has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and entrepreneurship; and distributes proven economic education resources to schools free of charge. For more information, visit azecon.org

Peoria Unified is one of the largest unified school districts in Arizona and prides itself on excelling schools, award-winning teachers, high test scores, career and technical education programs, specialized Choice Programs, free all-day kindergarten and championship athletic programs. The district serves more than 36,000 students in 34 elementary schools, seven high schools and one non-traditional high school. In addition, Peoria Unified is proud to be the first district in the state to receive the prestigious AdvancED Accreditation. The Vision of the Peoria Unified School District is: Every student, every day, prepared to shape tomorrow.