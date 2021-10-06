Maryland Department of General Services Secures a New Statewide Fuel Contract with Baltimore-Based Carroll Fuels

October 6, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD – Today the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a new fuel contract valued at $289 million for the Baltimore-based Carroll Independent Fuel, LLC (Carroll Fuels) to manage supply and distribution of state fuel products. This contract replaces an expiring fuel contract that will cover the Maryland Department of General Services’ (General Services) entire Statewide Fuel Dispensing System and related services, as well as the Statewide supply and distribution of various fuel products including motor fuels, lubricants, heating oil and related products.

The $289 million contract will be set for a five year period with two two-year renewal options. Providing an estimated annual savings to the state of $2.5M, the new contract will produce a per gallon savings to the state for consigned gasoline and diesel an average of $0.25 below the average fuel prices posted by AAA.

“As the lead agency for the state’s fuel dispensing system, we know the importance of delivering a quality product to our system agencies, and ultimately to the people of Maryland,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “We look forward to partnering with Carroll Independent Fuels as we continue fulfilling our mission to effectively and efficiently manage the state’s fuel program.”

The contract will streamline and achieve efficiencies and best value within the State’s petroleum supply chain from purchase to delivery, including transportation, environmental compliance, site maintenance, and related services, and to aggregate and take advantage of economies of scale for the various products and services required for state agencies and other eligible public entities that utilize this statewide contract. The state dispenses over 20 million gallons of fuel annually, pending seasonal demands, to over 120 consigned sites and over 600 bulk sites across the state. The sites are used by all executive agencies, the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Judiciary of Maryland, Colleges and Universities, local jurisdictions and non-profits including the City of Frederick, Worcester County, Somerset County, Town of Easton and Baltimore City Police Department.

Carroll Fuels was the highest-rated offeror on all technical evaluation criteria and demonstrated unmatched commitment to providing local service on the contract. Carroll Fuels has committed to achieve the state’s 30% MBE subcontracting goal which includes a subgoals of 6% African American and 8% women-owned participation. The 30% goal is double the 15% MBE subcontracting goal that was placed on the previous expiring statewide fuel contract. Carroll Fuels will be utilizing Maryland-based MBE subcontractors, Green Petroleum of Clinton, MD and Akata Global, of Columbia, MD. This will be the first time an African American woman-owned company will participate as an MBE subcontractor on a statewide fuel contract.

