Cloud CRM Market Outlook 2021- Record High Markets Ahead of Escalating Economy Globally
Improving the scope of digital actions and customer skill and facilities are the factors driving the demand for CRM solutions across various industries globallyPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Various factors such as increased digitalization, government compliances, and increased demand for customer relationship management in nonprofit vertical boost the growth of the cloud CRM market globally. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based services in education and healthcare, rise in the demand for digital payments, reduced operational cost, low deployment cost, improved efficiency are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market. However, privacy, immune to cyber thefts and may hinder the growth of the market. The rising demand for cloud-based CRM in healthcare, education, and startup with new product launches is expected to offer multiple opportunities for the cloud CRM market.
Key Market Players: Microsoft Corp., Oracle Inc., SAP SSE, SugarCRM Inc., Salesforce Corp., Google Inc., Workday Inc., IBM Corp., Workday Inc., Citrix Corp.
Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud CRM Market:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the globe. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. This, has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in manufacturing of the network equipment.
• Companies have continued to expand cloud services and application development service during the pandemic. Before the pandemic took hold, various organizations were providing manual release of applications to customers.
