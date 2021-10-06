ZigBee Market 2021: Key influencing factors responsible for the expeditious growth
ZigBee enabled device is like to knowledge a lot of grips and exponential growth rate during the forecast period owing to its growing demand in home automation.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for smart homes with ZigBee enabled devices across the globe is the major factor that drives market growth. In addition, increase in adoption of ZigBee products and services across different industry verticals is expected to supplement the market growth. However, low data transfer speed and short-range network hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of internet of things (IoT) and mobile-based app across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the global ZigBee market.
Key Market Players: California Eastern Laboratories, Digi International, Dresden Elektronik, Electronics Corporation, GreenPeak Technologies, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Nivis, Renesas STMicroelectronics, Silicon Laboratories, Sena Technologies,.Inc., and Telegesis Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt and expected to significantly affect the ZigBee market in 2020.
