Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Carroll Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the 100 block of Carroll Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:39 pm, three suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects brandished a handgun and two of the suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded property. The suspects obtained US currency and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.