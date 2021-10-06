Webinar to call for climate change action across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
An online event for businesses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is set to raise awareness of the local action needed on climate mitigation and adaptation.
This event will provide an opportunity to raise awareness of the findings within the report to a high-level business audience, with the aim of accelerating local business action on climate change.”CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a call for board-level climate action in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, a free webinar is being co-hosted by the Centre for Climate Engagement and the Institute of Directors (IoD) East of England, in collaboration with Chapter Zero, the webinar aims to bring together non-executive directors and board members.
— Event chairman, Emily Farnworth
Event chairman, Emily Farnworth, said: “In March 2021, the Initial Recommendations report from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Independent Commission on Climate (CPICC) was published.
“This report provides a set of recommendations for mitigating and adapting to climate change with a focus on four key areas: transport, buildings, energy and peat.
“This event will provide an opportunity to raise awareness of the findings within the report to a high-level business audience, with the aim of accelerating local business action on climate change.
“It will also provide a chance for the IoD to share some of the challenges their members are facing in the context of decarbonisation and the net-zero challenge.”
The webinar is particularly aimed at board members of local businesses which are net contributors to local carbon emissions, such as transport, buildings, agricultural or industrial processes or vulnerable to climate-related risks.
There will be speakers including Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Dame Julia King, IoD East of England chairman Biplab Rakshi, and co-director of the Centre for Climate Engagement, Emily Farnworth.
The webinar, on October 29 from 9am, will also include a panel of commissioners of the report including Lynne Sullivan OBE, Greg Archer, and Professor Laura Diaz Anadon.
It is free to both members and non-members – non-members need to sign up to the IoD portal at www.iod.com.
For more information and to book a place click here.
Notes to Editors:
In March 2021, the Initial Recommendations report from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Independent Commission on Climate (CPICC) was published. This report provides a set of recommendations for mitigating and adapting to climate change with a focus on four key areas: transport, buildings, energy, and peat.
The event aims to bring together non-executive directors (NEDs) and board members of local SMEs in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough area to raise awareness of the findings from the final CPICC report.
After the webinar, local businesses to be able to sign up for a business engagement group after the event.
Speakers on the day will include commissioners of the report:
• Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Dame Julia King – chairman of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Independent Commission on Climate. Baroness Brown currently serves as Chair of the Carbon Trust; Vice-Chair of the Committee on Climate Change and Chair of the Adaptation Sub-Committee; non-executive director of the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult; and council member of Innovate UK. She sits on the Government’s Hydrogen Advisory Council. She was the UK’s Low Carbon Business Ambassador from 2008 – 2018.
• Lynne Sullivan OBE
An architect and member of the CLC Green Construction Board, Lynne Sullivan is the Chair of the Good Homes Alliance and Board member of the Passivhaus Trust and the Active Building Centre. Lynne was RIBA's Ambassador on Climate Change, representing RIBA at COP21 in Paris and chairing their Sustainable Futures Group 2014-2017. Lynne has authored and chaired a number of policy reviews and research projects on building performance and sustainability for UK governments and others, including 'A Low Carbon Building Standards Strategy for Scotland'.
• Greg Archer
UK Director of the international environmental organisation Transport and Environment. Greg is also chair of the environmental organisation ECOS; and runs a consultancy, Gaian Ltd. He has over 25 years experience researching and developing solutions to the environmental impacts of transport. Since 2019, Greg has run the UK o ce of T&E working to secure the 2030 ban on sales of new conventional cars. From 2012, he was based in Brussels as T&E’s Vehicles Director successfully campaigning for strong car CO2 regulations that have stimulated the shift to electric cars.
• Professor Laura Diaz Anadon
Professor Laura Diaz Anadon holds the chaired Professorship of Climate Change Policy at the University of Cambridge and is Director of the Centre for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance (C-EENRG) and Bye-Fellow at Peterhouse. Laura is also Research Associate at the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University. She is a Lead Author in the 6th Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group III on Climate Change Mitigation and a member of the Carbon Trust Breakthrough Ideas Steering Group.
Kate Everett
IoD East of England
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn