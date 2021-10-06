Collective Hospitality Announces New Koh Tao Property Addition

Koh Tao has always been an island that we were eager to have a presence on. We look forward to opening our new property there to continuing the Slumber expansion across Asia.” — Edmund Lowman, CEO of collective Hospitality,

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, Asia’s premier experience-based hospitality collection, has announced its plans to add an additional property in Koh Tao to its Thailand portfolio. The Collective includes the well-known Slumber Party Hostels and Bodega Hostels and is also slated to launch its newest brand addition, Socia\tel, a 4-Star Hybrid Hotel/Hostel concept in Q4 of 2021. Collective Hospitality has expanded its portfolio with the addition of new Slumber Party properties and the recent acquisition of Bodega Hostels, operating in essential tourist markets and totalling 25 facilities throughout Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia with further plans to expand aggressively.

For adventurers aged 18 to 35, Slumber Party Hostels offers a 'non-stop-travelling' experience, powered by high-octane local adventures, engaging social events in the hostels’ legendary onsite bars, and exciting atmospheres facilitated by concept led architecture and design. Bodega Hostels offers travellers of the same demographic a slightly different alternative focused on warm, welcoming environments exuding a homey, authentic hands-on approach where customers can get customized travel planning and socialize in the midst of laid-back, resort-inspired vibes.

The recent announcement of its plans to open a Slumber Party on Koh Tao marks new territory for the collective. Koh Tao is a small island off the coast of Thailand. The property is in the final stages of development and will be branded under the Slumber Party Hostel Group. The hostel itself is strategically located 50 meters from the beach and will include 54 rooms, including 120 dorm beds and private bungalows. It will boast a must-visit beach bar and restaurant with direct beach access, acting as the ideal hideaway for like-minded partygoers and solo travellers. The new hostel's amenities will also include on-site dive and rock climbing stores. Its location invites guests to genuinely escape the city and immerse themselves in nature, with 6400 metres of tropical oasis and an adventure centre for all island activities and excursions at their fingertips.

Edmund Lowman, CEO of collective Hospitality, commented, " “Koh Tao has always been an island that we were eager to have a presence on. It’s one of the best and most beautiful islands in Thailand and we are thrilled to be calling it our new home. We look forward to opening our new property there and continuing the Slumber Party expansion across Asia.”

Collective Hospitality is pursuing leasing and management opportunities in the Asian region to help operators and owners put money in their pockets today. Aside from Thailand, other areas of expansion include Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Philippines, India and Indonesia to add to its umbrella of intensely managed brands and assets and expand its portfolio and reach further to meet consumer demand.