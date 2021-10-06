Prevent Water Damage by Taking Simple Steps to Protect Your Residential Property
Being proactive can help save your home and belongings from the devastating effects of water damage.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unfortunately, residential water damage is a lot more common than you may think. It is the second-highest home insurance claim. Statistics have shown that you are six times more likely to experience water damage than a burglary and seven times more likely to experience water damage verses fire damage. Manmade accidents like plumbing issues, damaged appliances, and pipes bursting can cause catastrophic damage to your property and belongings. So can you prevent water damage? Preventing leaks before they happen is the best way to prevent water damage in your home. Here are some tips to help protect your home from water damage.
1. Inspect Your Appliances Regularly for Leaks. This can include your refrigerator, washing machine, water heater, dishwasher, and air conditioner. Check hoses annually and replace them every five to seven years.
2. Know Where Your Water Main is Located. If you are experiencing flooding or visible water leaking you need to be able to shut off the water to your house immediately. You should also test these valves yearly to make sure they are working properly.
3. Check Caulking Around Your Property. Caulking is inexpensive. Inspect the caulking around your windows, doors, sinks, showers, and bathtubs looking for any cracks. You find cracks in the caulk, replace it.
4. Consider installing floor pans under your appliances. While they cannot prevent water damage from extreme flooding, they can help prevent water damage from a small leak that you may have not noticed yet.
